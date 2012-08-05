UPDATE 4-Olympics-Cycling-Denmark's Hansen wins men's omnium

(Adds quotes, details)
By Toby Davis
LONDON Aug 5 Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen
overcame the trauma of a skin-scraping crash to win gold in the
men's omnium thanks to a scorching time-trial to close out the
multi-discipline event in style on Sunday.
The Dane tumbled to the track in the penultimate scratch
race before getting back in the saddle and clinching gold in a
dramatic time-trial finale.
Hansen was tied in a three-way points lead with France's
Bryan Coquard, who claimed the silver, and Italy's Elia Viviani
heading into the showdown event but he edged out all his
gold-medal rivals in the decider.
He ensured victory with a second place finish in the
time-trial, with only Britain's Ed Clancy, who took bronze,
finishing ahead of him in the 1-km dash.
His victory, however, was all the more impressive after he
suffered a nasty crash in the fifth event, skidding on the pine
before getting back on his bike to finish strongly.
"When I hit the ground I thought this is it is over," he
said. "There is no chance, I am out of the medals.
"But then I didn't feel that bad. I knew I had to just
finish as strong as I could."
Hansen collided with Clancy early in penultimate race, but
the rules allowed him five laps to get back on his bike and
rejoin the 15km ride.
While he was getting back up to speed, a breakaway group
including Coquard and Viviani lapped the chasing pack but Hansen
gave chase on his own to rejoin the leading group.
That set him up perfectly for the final time trial,
finishing second behind Clancy, who produced a scintillating
ride to climb from fifth to third in the standings.
"I came here for team pursuit gold. In the omnium I knew it
was touch and go (to get a medal)," Clancy told reporters.
"I want to say thanks to the team, at one point I even had
the great Mark Cavendish on the phone offering me some advice,"
he said in reference to the road race world champion and 23-time
Tour de France stage winner.
Clancy, who won the team pursuit Olympic title in world
record time with Steven Burke, Peter Kennaugh and Geraint
Thomas, cracked in the scratch race, finishing 10th, and said
that cost him silver or gold.
"I had the form of my life in the kilo (time-trial), the
flying lap and the individual pursuit. I beat them by a mile in
all of them," he said.
"At one point I was looking at getting the gold but, in the
scratch, it just slipped away."
