UPDATE 3-Olympics-Cycling-Britain romp to team pursuit gold

By Toby Davis
LONDON Aug 3 Britain demolished Australia and
their own world record to defend the men's Olympic team pursuit
gold medal they won four years ago in Beijing and send the home
crowd into a state of delirium on Friday.
The British quartet of Ed Clancy, Geraint Thomas, Steven
Burke and Peter Kennaugh finished in three minutes, 51.659
seconds, almost three seconds clear of the silver medallists.
David Bowie's "Heroes" blasted out over the tannoy as the
home fans clapped the gold medallists on a lap of honour after
they shaved almost a second off the previous record set on
Thursday.
"There is so much talk of the pressure and expectation on
the Britain camp to finally get here and do it is a great
feeling," Thomas, who had been struggling to be fit for the race
having suffered with stomach cramps last week, told reporters.
"We have been thinking about this for so long getting up to
that line in the best shape possible and now it is done...
"We got on the pace and that was it. Man after man we were
phenomenal."
It was the second time the quartet had trimmed the world
record in two days after they lowered the bar in Thursday's
qualifying session.
"We were sure (we could go faster than on Thursday). We were
amazed at the time we did in qualifying and when there's another
team pushing you always go faster again," Kennaugh said.
He added that the 3:50 barrier could be next for the
British team.
"A couple of us had niggles so if we were all four of us at
the top of our game maybe we could," he said.
Britain, roared on by an ear-splitting crowd including Tour
de France winner Bradley Wiggins, scorched into an early lead
over their opponents but as the race wore on the Australians
started to chip away at the advantage.
A half a second lead was whittled down to just over a tenth
as the crowd, sensing the Aussie fightback began to quieten and
tension levels soared.
But just as the Australian quartet of Jack Bobridge, Glenn
O'Shea, Rohan Dennis and Michael Hepburn were cranking up for a
fighting finish, the sting was taken out of them as the home
team stepped up the pace.
With two laps to go the Australians knew they were beaten
and seemed to ease off with a silver medal as consolation.
For Clancy and Thomas it was an Olympic double after the
pair claimed the same title in Beijing alongside Paul Manning
and Wiggins.
"It is the loudest I have ever experienced," Thomas added.
"I have cycled up Alpe d'Huez in the Tour last year and that was
a great experience but this was 10 times that."
"The noise was just crazy. It hurts your ears sometimes and
you really buzz off that."
Having been soundly beaten, Australia had little choice but
to be gracious.
"We came up against a team that's the best in the world
right now. They had exceptional rides. They got three world
records," Hepburn told reporters.
New Zealand beat Russia to the bronze medal in a time of
3:55.952.
