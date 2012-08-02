UPDATE 2-Olympics-Cycling-Britain retain men's team sprint title

(Updates after final)

LONDON Aug 2 Britain retained their men's Olympic track cycling team sprint title when they beat France again in world record time in Thursday's final giving Chris Hoy his fifth Games gold medal.

Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny and Hoy were ahead from the start and clocked 42.600 seconds to slash 0.147 off the record they had set in the first round.

The London Velodrome exploded with joy when Hoy crossed his finish line before Michael d'Almeida, with the Briton starting a lap of honour after taking his helmet off.

Germany took bronze by beating world champions Australia.

Hoy is now tied with rower Steve Redgrave as Britain's second most decorated Olympian behind cyclist Bradley Wiggins, who claimed his seventh Games medal by winning the time trial on Wednesday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)