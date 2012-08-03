UPDATE 1-Olympics-Cycling-Team sprint rules should change, say French

(Adds China coach comments)
By Julien Pretot
LONDON Aug 3 Britain were deserved winners of
the men's cycling team sprint gold medal but the discipline's
regulations should be changed, French technical director
Isabelle Gautheron said on Friday.
In Thursday's qualifying session, Britain's first man Philip
Hindes crashed after a quarter of a lap in the match against
Germany, prompting a re-start with the home team going on to win
the title in world-record time by beating France in the final.
"The team sprint regulations should be changed. We need more
clarity," Gautheron told Reuters.
"But the best team won, they beat the world record twice,
they deserved their victory. They played with the rules. When
you crash in the team sprint, it's considered as a false start."
Hindes seemed to have trouble with his front wheel and was
about to be passed by team mate Jason Kenny.
Under International Cycling Union (UCI) regulations, Britain
would have been disqualified had Kenny, the second rider in the
three-man set-up, passed Hindes as riders start in a
pre-determined order and are not allowed to change it.
German-born Hindes said afterwards that he had crashed
deliberately, before denying it in the post-race news
conference.
British newspapers quoted him as saying: "I just crashed. I
did it on purpose to get a restart...it was all planned really."
The British team said his comments had been "lost in
translation", adding that the cyclist, who was cleared to switch
nationalities and compete for the hosts in March, had started
learning English only in October 2010.
The incident is certain to spark more debate about fair play
at the Olympics.
BADMINTON SCANDAL
Officials acted swiftly to investigate a scandal in the
badminton earlier this week, sending home eight players for
throwing matches in a bid to secure more favourable draws.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday it
was happy with events at the cycling.
"At present there are no plans (to investigate)," spokesman
Mark Adams said. "People were not deprived of the contest. The
UCI are aware of the situation. They do not see any reason to
question the result and neither do we."
The UCI said they were aware of the remarks attributed to
Hindes but would not comment.
Gautheron suggested that the UCI should have a way to find
out whether a crash was deliberate or not.
"I have no problem with that rule, it's just that they
should find a way to see if a rider crashes on purpose or not,"
she said.
"For the sake of the sport, maybe one false start should
trigger an elimination. Usain Bolt, after all, was eliminated at
the world championships for a false start."
Kaarle McCulloch, who won a women's team sprint bronze for
Australia on Thursday and witnessed the crash, defended Hindes.
"I assume and hope that every athlete has good sportsmanship
and I don't think that the Great British team would have done
something like that on purpose," she told a news conference.
"I can't imagine that Philip would have done that on
purpose, it was obviously maybe a slip of the wheel, the track
is quite slippery with the tyres that we run.
"I think that Jason Kenny was quite close to him as well so
there's just plenty of factors that could have helped to that
outcome."
Gautheron remained gracious in defeat, saying of the
British: "They were the strongest team. They beat us by 0.4
seconds, there's nothing to say about it."
There was more drama and chaos at the Velodrome on Thursday
with Britain and China being relegated in the women's team
sprint for illegal changeovers.
Britain were left empty handed while China had to trade
their gold medal for silver in favour of their final opponents
Germany.
"It's a bit amateurish, the regulations are not precise,"
Frenchman Daniel Morelon, the China coach, told reporters on
Friday. "Even Germany had not seen anything."
"I did not get a proper explanation (from the commissaires).
They said 'you had been warned in the pre-race meeting with the
managers'. But it's just words, it's not a rule."
Asked if the regulations should be changed to make it
clearer to the public, Morelon said: "Even the coaches don't
understand."
Morelon, the last Frenchman to win the individual sprint
Olympic gold in 1972, said that Hindes's trick was fair.
"It's part of the game, you just don't say it," he said.
"A false start should be allowed. Otherwise you can lose
everything you have worked for for four years on a slip."
