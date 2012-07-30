Olympics-Cycling-Tiger Bauge eager to be released on the track

| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 Frenchman Gregory Bauge, the man
to beat in the individual sprint, says he is prowling like a
caged tiger a s he gets ready to start his Olympic campaign on
the London velodrome.
"I'm in a cage. I wait, I train, the tiger will be released
in a few days," Bauge told reporters on Monday, three days
before he and his French team mates contest the team sprint in
the first day of track cycling at the London Games.
Bauge claimed silver in the team sprint at the Beijing Games
four years ago but failed to secure a podium finish in the
individual event.
This time, only gold will do.
The 27-year-old Bauge is unbeaten in the last four world
championships in individual sprint, although he was stripped of
his 2011 title after being handed a retroactive ban for failing
to provide his whereabouts to anti-doping authorities.
He won his last title in Melbourne in April without losing a
leg in his best-of-three matches.
His most feared rivals?
"An injury, an illness," he said.
But Bauge also showed a dose of pragmatism: "There could
also be someone better than me, or I could make big mistakes. In
sprint, everything go fast, you have to think fast."
Bauge, however, will not have the dream final he could have
contested against Chris Hoy, who will not defend his title after
being dropped in favour o f Jason Kenny to represent Britain in
the individual sprint.
"The ideal final would have been the Olympic champion
against the world champion," he said.
"After the world championships, it was clear to me it had to
be Kenny."
Kenny, however, lost to Bauge in their last two world
championship finals. The Briton was awarded the 2011 title after
Bauge was stripped of his gold medal.
Until he can produce his awe-inspiring sprints around the
250-metre track, Bauge is looking to spare his energy.
"I try to rest, to spend as little energy as possible," he
said. "When you're on the track (training) the days before the
event, you see your rivals, you have itchy feet, you're like you
want to make a sprint with them."
"He cannot wait to start," confirmed his coach Florian
Rousseau, adding that his team mates were also eager to start
their campaign.
"They're spoiling for a fight," he said. "They're fidgeting
with impatience, they're going round in circles. There is a lot
of excitement because the Games have already started.
"There were (French) gold medals yesterday, they say it's
our turn now, we too want to go out there. It's boiling inside."
Rousseau, however, warned the riders should not be too
impatient.
"They have to know how to rest, recuperate well and not hang
around too much in the (Olympic) village," he said.
In three days, however, the caged tiger will be released.
(Editing by Alison Williams)