RPT-Olympics-Cycling-I crashed on purpose, says victorious Briton

LONDON Aug 3 German-born Philip Hindes said he
deliberately crashed after making a poor start in the heats of
the Olympic track cycling team sprint, an event in which he and
fellow Britons Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny went on to win gold.
"We were saying if we have a bad start we need to crash to
get a restart," Hindes was quoted as saying by British
newspapers on Thursday.
"I just crashed. I did it on purpose to get a restart... it
was all planned really."
British Cycling said his comments were "lost in
translation", adding the rider only started to learn English in
October 2010, while the International Cycling Union (UCI)
confirmed the result was not in question.
However, the incident follows closely on the heels of the
women's badminton doubles scandal that erupted earlier this
week.
Eight players -- four from South Korea and two from China
and Indonesia -- were expelled from the Olympics for throwing
matches in a bid to secure more favourable draws in the knockout
stages later in the tournament.
On Thursday, Britain retained the men's track cycling team
sprint title, beating France in the final to give Hoy his fifth
Games gold medal.
But the champions had started the day embarrassingly in the
qualifying session.
First man Hindes seemed to have trouble with his front wheel
and crashed after a quarter of a lap in the match against
Germany.
After Britain were allowed to restart, in accordance with
UCI rules, Hindes made a cannonball opening to perfectly launch
Kenny with Hoy finishing off in style.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by John O'Brien)