Olympics-Cycling-Kenny and Bauge on track towards dream final

LONDON Aug 5 Home favourite Jason Kenny and
France's triple world champion Gregory Bauge continued their
march towards a much-anticipated Olympic sprint final when they
cruised into the last four in impressive fashion on Sunday.
Briton Kenny saw off the playful Azizulhasni Awang of
Malaysia 2-0 in their quarter-final while Bauge overpowered
German Robert Foerstemann by the same score.
Kenny, who was chosen at the expense of Beijing champion
Chris Hoy to represent Britain as only one rider per nation is
allowed in the event, will next face Nijsane Nicholas Phillip of
Trinidad and Tobago.
Phillips came out on top of a tightly-contested match with
Russian Denis Dmitriev.
Bauge, who beat Kenny in the final to clinch the world title
in April, will take on Australian Shane Perkins in a rematch of
their world championship semi-final meeting.
Perkins had no problem seeing off American Jimmy Watkins 2-0
as none of the best-of-three matches went to the wire.
The semi-finals will be held on Monday.
