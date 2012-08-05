Olympics-Cycling-Kenny and Bauge on track towards dream final

LONDON Aug 5 Home favourite Jason Kenny and France's triple world champion Gregory Bauge continued their march towards a much-anticipated Olympic sprint final when they cruised into the last four in impressive fashion on Sunday.

Briton Kenny saw off the playful Azizulhasni Awang of Malaysia 2-0 in their quarter-final while Bauge overpowered German Robert Foerstemann by the same score.

Kenny, who was chosen at the expense of Beijing champion Chris Hoy to represent Britain as only one rider per nation is allowed in the event, will next face Nijsane Nicholas Phillip of Trinidad and Tobago.

Phillips came out on top of a tightly-contested match with Russian Denis Dmitriev.

Bauge, who beat Kenny in the final to clinch the world title in April, will take on Australian Shane Perkins in a rematch of their world championship semi-final meeting.

Perkins had no problem seeing off American Jimmy Watkins 2-0 as none of the best-of-three matches went to the wire.

The semi-finals will be held on Monday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)