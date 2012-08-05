UPDATE 1-Olympics-Cycling-Kenny and Bauge on track for dream final

(Adds quotes)
By Julien Pretot
LONDON Aug 5 Home favourite Jason Kenny and
France's triple world champion Gregory Bauge continued their
march towards a much-anticipated Olympic sprint final when they
cruised into the last four in impressive fashion on Sunday.
Briton Kenny saw off the playful Azizulhasni Awang of
Malaysia 2-0 in their quarter-final while Bauge overpowered
German Robert Foerstemann by the same score.
"It was a tactical race," Bauge told reporters. "I knew him
very well. I faced him last year at the world championships. It
wasn't easy to manage, but I think I did it well."
Kenny, chosen at the expense of Beijing Olympic champion
Chris Hoy to represent Britain as only one rider per nation is
allowed in the event, will next face Nijsane Nicholas Phillip of
Trinidad and Tobago.
Phillip came out on top of a tightly-contested match with
Russian Denis Dmitriev.
Bauge, who beat Kenny in the final to clinch the world title
in April, will take on Australian Shane Perkins in a rematch of
their world championship semi-final meeting.
Perkins had no problem seeing off American Jimmy Watkins 2-0
as none of the best-of-three matches went to the wire.
The semi-finals and the final will be held on Monday.
Should they prevail, Bauge and Kenny will meet in the final
showdown.
"I'm not there yet, but the most beautiful final would be
against Jason Kenny," said Bauge.
"He is in front of his home crowd, he will have the
pressure. On paper, he is faster since he clocked the fastest
time (in qualifying). But tomorrow we start from scratch."
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)