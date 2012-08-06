Olympics-Cycling-Bauge and Kenny to contest sprint final

LONDON Aug 6 Britain's Jason Kenny and France's
Gregory Bauge eased past their semi-final opponents on Monday to
set up a hotly anticipated Olympic cycling sprint final.
Kenny was unruffled as he confidently dispatched Trinidad's
Njisane Nicholas Phillip 2-0, in the best-of-three contest,
while Bauge finished off Australia's Shane Perkins by the same
score.
Kenny, who was preferred to Olympic champion Chris Hoy as
the British entrant, and triple world champion Bauge have both
looked imperious en route to the final which is set to begin at
1640 GMT.
The pair met in the final of the 2011 world championships
with Bauge coming out on top before the Frenchman was stripped
of his title following a retroactive ban for failing to provide
his whereabouts to anti-doping authorities.
Bauge overcame Kenny again in this year's world championship
final to remain unbeaten by the Briton on the track.
Phillip and Perkins will contest the bronze medal.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Jason Neely)