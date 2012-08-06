Olympics-Cycling-Bauge and Kenny to contest sprint final

LONDON Aug 6 Britain's Jason Kenny and France's Gregory Bauge eased past their semi-final opponents on Monday to set up a hotly anticipated Olympic cycling sprint final.

Kenny was unruffled as he confidently dispatched Trinidad's Njisane Nicholas Phillip 2-0, in the best-of-three contest, while Bauge finished off Australia's Shane Perkins by the same score.

Kenny, who was preferred to Olympic champion Chris Hoy as the British entrant, and triple world champion Bauge have both looked imperious en route to the final which is set to begin at 1640 GMT.

The pair met in the final of the 2011 world championships with Bauge coming out on top before the Frenchman was stripped of his title following a retroactive ban for failing to provide his whereabouts to anti-doping authorities.

Bauge overcame Kenny again in this year's world championship final to remain unbeaten by the Briton on the track.

Phillip and Perkins will contest the bronze medal.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Jason Neely)