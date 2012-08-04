UPDATE 2-Olympics-Cycling-Bauge and Kenny finally get in action

(Recasts, adds quotes, details)
By Julien Pretot
LONDON Aug 4 Triple world champion Gregory
Bauge of France and Briton Jason Kenny looked in a class of
their own as they finally got into action to ease into the
quarter-finals of the Olympic individual sprint on Saturday.
Both riders were without an opponent in the last 16 when the
event turned into a farce earlier on Saturday.
Kenny clocked the fastest time in the qualifying 200 metre
flying lap used to seed the riders but, with 17 competitors at
the start, the 2011 world champion had no opponent.
Kenny actually took the start of his last 16 match against
his non-existent opponent wearing a training helmet, completed
half a lap and saluted the crowd with a rather embarrassed look
on his face.
Earlier, Kenny had laid down a marker, averaging more than
74 kph to set an Olympic record of 9.713 seconds in the flying
lap.
Second in the qualifying lap was triple world champion
Gregory Bauge, who did not even get on the bike in the last 16
after his Greek opponent failed to show up, ahead of Australian
Shane Perkins and German Robert Forstemann.
Perkins advanced into the quarter-finals after his opponent
was relegated for stealing the sprinter's line.
Forstemann stumbled to an unexpected defeat to Njisane
Nicholas Phillip of Trinidad and Tobago but won a three-man
repechage to go through to Sunday's quarter-finals.
Seventeen riders take part in the individual sprint
competition after a new International Cycling Union (UCI) rule
limiting each nation to one rider per event.
It meant that on Saturday, only five of the top 10 riders
from the world championships started the individual sprint event
and that Beijing champion Chris Hoy of Britain cannot defend his
title after being omitted in favour of Kenny.
Kenny, however, lived up to expectations, toying with
Bernard Esterhuizen of South Africa to advance seemingly
effortlessly into the next round.
Bauge was even more impressive in a straightforward defeat
of Japan's Seiichiro Nakagawa.
"Everything is going alright," a relaxed Bauge told
reporters. "I had a match less than most of my opponents so
that's a good thing. I can spare energy, which I will need when
it gets more intense."
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon and
Michael Holden)