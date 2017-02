LONDON, Aug 3 New Zealand beat Russia in the Olympic men's cycling-track team pursuit bronze medal race on Friday. New Zealand won with a time of 3:55.952 at the Velodrome in London to take the bronze medal. Results Table Race : 3. New Zealand Sam Bewley/Marc Ryan/Jesse Sergent/Aaron Gate 3 minutes 55.952 seconds 4. Russia Evgeny Kovalev/Ivan Kovalev/Alexei Markov/Alexander Serov 3:58.282