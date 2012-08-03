UPDATE 1-Olympics-Cycling-Pendleton and Meares into keirin final

(Recasts after second round)
By Julien Pretot
LONDON Aug 3 Ear-splitting roars greeted
Victoria Pendleton's qualification for the keirin final at the
Olympics as the Briton won her two races in impressive fashion
on Friday.
If it goes to form, poster girl Pendleton can expect a
thrilling showdown against world champion and arch-rival Anna
Meares after the Australian barely broke sweat to win her
second-round race to progress.
Russian Ekaterina Gnidenko and German Kristina Vogel,
second and third at the world championships in April
respectively, were eliminated in the second round.
Joining Meares and Pendleton in Friday's final are France's
Clara Sanchez, China's Guo Shuang, Canada's Monique Sullivan and
Hong Kong's Lee Wai Sze.
Pendleton is looking to make up for her disqualification in
Thursday's team sprint when, riding with Jessica Varnish, she
was relegated for an illegal changeover.
The first massive cheers on Friday were for Tour de France
champion Bradley Wiggins, who graced the capacity Velodrome with
his presence.
Wiggins, Britain's most decorated Olympian after he won his
seventh Games medal by claiming the time trial on Wednesday, was
spotted applauding Pendleton, sporting a burgundy Fred Perry
jacket over a white polo shirt.
