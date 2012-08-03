UPDATE 2-Olympics-Cycling-Pendleton powers to keirin gold

(Adds quotes, details)

By Julien Pretot

LONDON Aug 3 Britain's Victoria Pendleton claimed gold in the keirin event at the Olympics on Friday, making up for a disappointing start to her home Games.

Poster girl Pendleton, who was disqualified from the team sprint with Jessica Varnish on Thursday, produced an impressive amount of power to claim her second Olympic medal four years after winning the individual sprint in Beijing.

"It's the best moment of my career so far. I had a bad year in 2011 and a lot of people wrote me off and I wanted to prove them wrong," Pendleton told reporters.

China's Guo Shuang took silver after Pendleton resisted her rival's challenge in the home straight.

Hong Kong's Lee Wai Sze took bronze, while world champion and pre-Olympics favourite Anna Meares of Australia had to settle for fifth place.

"I thought I'd get out front early and give myself what I thought would be an advantage over Victoria and Guo but I got squeezed at 200 metres and didn't quite execute," said Meares.

Meares was the first to make her move but she was squeezed in between riders when Pendleton roared from the back and could not respond.

Pendleton, who will retire after the Games, took the lead with about one lap left and never looked back.

She started the day brightly, winning her first and second-round races in impressive fashion with the noisy support of the capacity crowd.

The first massive cheers of the day, though, were for Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins, who graced the crowd with his presence.

Wiggins, Britain's most decorated Olympian after he won his seventh Games medal by claiming the time trial on Wednesday, was spotted applauding Pendleton, sporting a burgundy Fred Perry jacket over a white polo shirt.

Pendleton, who waved at the ecstatic crowd draped in a Union Jack, was barely able to hold back tears after crossing the line.

She will have the chance to claim a third Olympic medal in the individual sprint starting on Sunday. (Additional reporting by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Ken Ferris)