UPDATE 2-Olympics-Cycling-Briton Trott takes omnium halftime lead

LONDON Aug 6 Britain's Laura Trott surged ahead in the Olympic track cycling omnium, winning two of the three events on the programme on Monday as she bids to claim her second gold medal at the London Games.

World champion Trott won the 250 metres flying lap, edging France's Clara Sanchez by 0.001 seconds, before finishing a disappointing 10th in the points race.

She reclaimed the overall lead, however, by winning the elimination race to raucous applause from the 6,000 capacity crowd.

Trott is level on 12 points with American Sarah Hammer but leads the overall standings because she won the flying lap, which is a timed event. Australia's Annette Edmondson is in third place on 17 points.

The omnium finishes on Tuesday with the 3km individual pursuit, the 10km scratch race and the 500m time trial.

Britain lead the medal tables in track cycling with five golds and a bronze. Trott has already won gold in the team pursuit in world record time with Dani King and Joanna Rowsell. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Ken Ferris)