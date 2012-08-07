UPDATE 2-Olympics-Cycling-Britain's Trott snatches omnium gold

(Adds detail, quotes)
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON Aug 7 Britain's Laura Trott claimed her
second gold of the Olympics with a surprise victory in the
women's track cycling omnium on Tuesday, pipping Sarah Hammer of
the United States to the title in a thrilling time-trial finale.
With the American two points ahead as they entered the last
of the omnium's six events, Trott needed to finish at least
three places better than her rival trial to guarantee the title
- and she did exactly that, powering home to complete the 500m
race in 35.11 seconds, with Hammer fourth on 35.9.
"You don't put three places on Sarah Hammer very easily. She
is the strongest rider out there," said Trott, whose victory was
met with deafening roars from the flag-waving home crowd.
"I thought I was going to be sick at the start ... I just
got going and the crowd just drove me home."
Hammer and Trott had been on level points at the end of the
first day, with the 20-year-old Briton leading the overall
standings thanks to her flying lap win.
But the American edged ahead with a scorching pursuit
victory on Tuesday, before finishing a place ahead of Trott in
the 10 kilometre scratch race to widen her overall lead to two
points with only the time-trial to go.
Trott's victory in the trial put her one point ahead of the
American to snatch the gold, her second in London after winning
the team pursuit in world record time with Dani King and Joanna
Rowsell.
"The 500 is one of my harder events. I have been training
for this moment for the last two years ... I brought it to the
table but it just wasn't enough," said Hammer, who also came
second to Trott in the team pursuit team.
"I'm super pleased now to have two silver medals. Obviously
I was going for gold, that is what I wanted but ... I put my
best ride down and now I get to have two of these next to my
bedside."
Australia's Annette Edmondson, who won the 10 kilometre
scratch race earlier on Tuesday, took the bronze.
