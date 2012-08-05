Olympics-Cycling-Pendleton strolls into sprint last eight

LONDON Aug 5 Briton Victoria Pendleton strolled
into the quarter-finals of the individual sprint on Sunday,
having beaten her own Olympic record en route to a possible
final against arch rival Anna Meares of Australia.
Defending champion Pendleton, also the reigning world
champion, beat the mark she had set in Beijing four years ago by
clocking 10.724 seconds on the qualifying 200-metre flying lap
to clinch top seed.
Meares also impressed, riding in 10.805 to take the second
seed, meaning the two riders can only meet in Tuesday's final.
Both smoothly progressed from the 1/8 finals and were joined
by usual suspects China's Guo Shuang, Germany's Kristina Vogel
and Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania.
Pendleton, who won the keirin event last Friday, will retire
after the Games.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)