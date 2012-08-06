Olympics-Cycling-Pendleton, Meares ease through to last four

LONDON Aug 6 British cycling poster girl
Victoria Pendleton and her arch rival Anna Meares of Australia
continued their stroll towards a much anticipated final when
they advanced unchallenged into the Olympic sprint semi-finals
on Monday.
Defending champion Pendleton, who took the keirin gold on
Friday, progressed with a 2-0 easy victory over Olga Panarina of
Belarus while Meares brushed aside Ukrainian Lyubov Shiluka by
the same score.
Meares could even afford to lose her visor without being
bothered as she set up a semi-final meeting with either China's
Guo Shuang or Cuba's Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez.
Pendleton, the world champion in the discipline, will take
on Germany's Kristina Vogel, who won the team sprint event last
Thursday.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Jason Neely)