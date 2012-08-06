UPDATE 1-Olympics-Cycling-Pendleton, Meares ease through to last four

(Adds Meares semi-final opponent)
LONDON Aug 6 British cycling poster girl
Victoria Pendleton and her arch- rival Anna Meares of Australia
continued their stroll towards a much anticipated final when
they advanced unchallenged into the Olympic sprint semi-finals
on Monday.
Defending champion Pendleton, who took the keirin gold on
Friday, progressed with an easy 2-0 victory over Olga Panarina
of Belarus while Meares brushed aside Ukrainian Lyubov Shiluka
by the same score.
Meares could even afford to lose her visor without being
bothered as she set up a semi-final meeting with China's Guo
Shuang who was the first rider to need a decider to advance
since the sprint competition started.
Pendleton, world champion in the discipline, will next take
on Germany's Kristina Vogel, who won the team sprint event last
Thursday.
