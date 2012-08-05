CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Olympics-Cycling-Pendleton breaks Olympic record in sprint lap

(Corrects after organisers revise records)

LONDON Aug 5 Britain's Victoria Pendleton qualified fastest for the 1/16 finals of the Olympic women's track cycling sprint on Sunday but did not break the 200-metre flying lap world record as first thought.

The official International Cycling Union (UCI) starting list had Australian Anna Meares as the world record holder with 10.782 seconds, a mark Pendleton broke by clocking 10.724.

The results sheet, however, had German Miriam Welte as the world record holder with a time of 10.643, a mark she set on June 22 and which has only just been ratified by the UCI.

Pendleton, the world and Olympic champion, still set an Olympic record. Rival Meares was second, clocking 10.805 seconds.

The qualifying lap is used to seed the riders, who will race in the 1/16 round later on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)