Olympics-Cycling-British women smash record as Australia crack

LONDON Aug 4 Britain will face the United
States in the women's Olympic team pursuit final after the local
favourites beat their own world record in the first round and
arch rivals Australia cracked on Saturday.
Dani King, Joann Rowsell and Laura Trott covered 3,000
metres in three minutes 14.682 to better the mark they had set
on Friday by almost a second to win their match against Canada.
Australia had the world record in their sights in their
match against the United States but they cracked in the final
kilometre, losing by 0.082 seconds.
They will contest the bronze medal final with Canada.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)