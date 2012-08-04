Olympics-Cycling-France complain about British favouritism

LONDON Aug 4 The French cycling team complained
on Saturday that reserve rider Francois Pervis was not allowed
to train on the velodrome track, amid a feeling among rivals
that hosts Britain were being favoured.
"Because he is a reserve rider for the sprint, he is not
allowed to train on the track since his event is over," French
technical director Isabelle Gautheron told Reuters.
"He was not allowed on the track by LOCOG (London organising
committee). It's just ridiculous, there are only five riders on
the track. Francois could have helped as a sparring partner for
his team mates."
LOCOG officials said regulations stated that since the
individual sprint event had already started, Pervis was not
considered as a reserve rider anymore and could not be allowed
to be on the track on Saturday during what they called a
"warm-up session".
Gautheron also said Britain, the world's best track cycling
outfit, were the team benefiting from more space than any other
in the paddock inside the track.
"Britain's box is about three times the size of the others,"
she said.
"It's OK for us because we don't have pursuit teams so we
don't need too much space but Australia or New Zealand do have
pursuit teams."
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Williams)