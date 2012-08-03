INTERVIEW-Olympics-Cycling-Team GB know when to peak-Brailsford

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 3 Britain's track cyclists are
showing their rivals exactly how to win gold medals, gaining the
experience to peak at just the right time.
Winners of seven out of ten possible titles in 2008, Team GB
so far have three wins out of four and could well repeat that
feat even if the opposition has improved in recent years.
Team leader Dave Brailsford told Reuters the secret lies in
building up towards each Games.
"The one thing about British cycling is that over the years
we've got the experience on how to peak at the right time and we
know how to manage an Olympic cycle," the Welshman said on
Friday.
"A human being cannot stay at the same intensity for four
years, it's impossible.
"It's difficult to peak on a given day at a given time once
every four years. What really matters at the Games is that
you're at your absolute peak of performance."
While Britain seem way above the competition after two days
of action at the London Velodrome, they have not been that
dominant at the world championships, most recently in Melbourne
last April.
It is because you cannot have it all, according to
Brailsford.
"You have to accept that you may not be at your best in
certain competitions, that you might be beaten, and people get
on your back and there's questions," he said, referring to
Victoria Pendleton's success in the keirin.
"She has managed that in an amazing way. Credit to her."
BUILD AND BUILD
For Pendleton but also the other riders in the team and
staff, patience is key.
"You put the foundations in place and then you build and
build and build and with about a year to go you've still got to
feel that you haven't actually put your foot to the floor," said
Brailsford, who also led Briton Bradley Wiggins to the Tour de
France title with Team Sky last month.
"And then get to the world championships (in April), you've
got to feel, the staff, the riders, that there's that little bit
more to give.
"And if you don't have that, if you're full gas already then
you are in trouble in my opinion. Then you just have to keep
that momentum all the way to the Games."
On Saturday, Jason Kenny will start his individual sprint
campaign and just like in the team event, he will not be the
favourite after France's Gregory Bauge thrashed the opposition
at the world championships.
"Jason Kenny looks good," said Brailsford with a smile.
Only one title is on offer on Saturday at the Velodrome and
expect no less than gold for the British women's team pursuit
after they beat their own world record in Friday's qualifying
session.
"Our next objective is to win the women's team pursuit,"
said Brailsford.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tom Pilcher)