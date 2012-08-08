Olympics-Cycling-Cav, Wiggo face huge task to make it to Rio

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 8 Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins
had better prepare for huge sacrifices if they are to stand a
chance of returning to the ultra-successful British track
cycling team at the 2016 Olympics.
World road race champion Cavendish and Tour de France winner
Wiggins have expressed interest in being part of the track squad
in Rio de Janeiro, with the team pursuit their best hope of
securing a spot.
However, British Cycling director of performance David
Brailsford warned both riders that the gold medal won by the
existing squad at the London Games meant there would be no room
for sentiment when the four-man team is chosen.
"I think if they both want to do it, they've got to train
hard to do it, because it won't be easy to get in that team in
four years' time and I think you've got to get in that on
merit," Brailsford told reporters on Wednesday.
Before hitting the road and becoming Britain's first Tour
champion in July and then claiming the London Olympic time trial
title, Wiggins won six Games medals on the track including a
team pursuit gold in Beijing four years ago.
Cavendish, last year's Tour green jersey winner, also won
two world titles in the madison track event before concentrating
on the road.
To return to the track, Wiggins and Cavendish would have to
give up road cycling for the best part of the season leading up
to the 2016 Games.
Welshman Geraint Thomas, their team mate at Team Sky, did
exactly that this year.
"If they want to come and have a go, they can come and have
a go but they'll have to prepare properly and be one of the four
fastest then great but if not...," explained Brailsford, also
boss of Wiggins and Cavendish in the Team Sky professional road
cycling outfit.
"Frankly I think it would be very difficult to prepare. If
you look at how Geraint Thomas and Peter Kennaugh prepared, to
break the world record twice here that took some doing.
"That's how we'll approach the team pursuit. We want the
fastest guys for the job."
Thomas, Kennaugh, Steven Burke and Ed Clancy won the team
pursuit gold in London by breaking their own world record with a
perfectly oiled ride over 4,000 metres.
REPEATING SUCCESS
It did not come from nowhere.
"They both (Thomas and Kennaugh) rode the Giro, the start of
the season was dedicated to the (track cycling) World Cups and
team pursuiting," said Brailsford.
"They went from the Giro (Italy's road cycling tour) into
total team pursuiting, which meant no Tour de France. If you're
willing to make that kind of level of sacrifice, then you'll be
considered. If not, I think it's implausible."
Wiggins, however, faces a more immediate challenge.
Having won the Tour and with his victory in the time trial
giving him a seventh Olympic medal, the 32-year-old will need to
cope with increased media and fan attention.
"It will be very difficult. I would go as far as saying that
most people, when they win something, a big major, career
defining victory, the period after that...," said Brailsford,
hinting champions struggle to raise their game after success.
"Bradley will get pulled this winter from award ceremonies
to media things to all the things that normally aren't there in
life and enables him to train, he will inevitably get asked to
do a lot of that this winter.
"The challenge with a lot of guys who hit a peak, they go
through all of that and while everyone else is training really
really hard, they're not. Not because they don't want to, it's
just difficult to fit it all in."
Success is one thing. Repeating success is another story.
Going back to training, staying fit throughout the close
season is a tough assignment when you are pulled left, right and
centre.
"The guys who had repeated success on something like the
Tour de France, like (Lance) Armstrong, it's a phenomenal
achievement, in that sense, to manage your life and to have the
discipline to manage your life," said Brailsford.
"And that's the challenge for Bradley really now, is to
manage that portion."
(Editing by Mark Meadows)