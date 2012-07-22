Olympics-Cycling-Bring on London, says fired up Cavendish

| PARIS, July 22
PARIS, July 22 Mark Cavendish went off the radar
for two weeks during the Tour de France, only for the Briton to
re-emerge with victories in the last two sprints of the race
right on cue for the London Olympics.
After winning the second stage, Cavendish was never in the
mix when Andre Greipel claimed three stage victories. But on
Sunday, the German rider was nowhere to be seen as the Manx
Missile snatched his fourth victory on the Champs Elysees.
Cavendish's win came just six days before the Olympic road
race, an event he will contest with three Team Sky mates and
David Millar.
Millar is expected to be Cavendish's lead-out man. If he
needs one.
Earlier this year, Tour de France champion and team mate
Bradley Wiggins said of Cavendish that he could win a sprint
"with a black bin bag on his head."
"He does not need much help. He is so fast."
Cavendish proved Wiggins right when he won his last two
sprints in awe-inspiring fashion, kicking off his effort from
over 200 metres from the line.
"I planned to go at 300 to go. I knew I could go long,
especially with the wind today. It was a side back cross wind.
Last year it was a block headwind," he told reporters.
"You could go slightly early. I was going to go at 300 but
we came around the last corner at such speed that I thought I'd
just use my acceleration now and hopefully distance the other
guys and hold on.
"It was a gamble, but it was one that paid off."
It is, however, a season-long effort, according to
Cavendish, who claims he has been ready for some time.
"I've had good form since the Giro d'Italia. Everything's on
target since then, it still is," he said.
"I'm very ready for the Olympics now. Between four of the
five guys who are in the Olympic Games squad, there are seven
stage wins at the Tour de France so we're going to have an
incredibly strong team and we're not just going to the Games to
see how it goes.
"We're fully excited about it and we'll just wait for next
Saturday. My legs are really good. You've seen my sprint is
really good and I just like getting to the finish. I've got an
incredible team to try and do that in London four out of five of
us have won stages here."
(Reporting by Julien Pretot)