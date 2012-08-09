Olympics-Cycling-Kiss reveals golden couple's 'Velodromance'

LONDON Aug 9 Olympic champions Laura Trott and
Jason Kenny were revealed as British cycling's new golden couple
after photographs of the pair kissing were published in
newspapers on Thursday.
"So, yes, it is out there, me and @JasonKenny107 are dating.
Been a little while now, just didn't want the distraction before
the games x," Trott told her 66,000 followers on social network
Twitter.
Both are London double gold medallists. Trott added the
omnium title on Tuesday to the one she won in the team pursuit
while Kenny won track sprint gold on Monday at the Velodrome
after also taking gold in the team sprint.
"Laura's hot to Trott," declared the mass circulation Sun
newspaper after the couple were shown swigging from bottles of
beer next to Prince Harry and sitting just behind former England
soccer captain David Beckham and his sons at a women's beach
volleyball match.
"Gold me Close" read the front page headline over a
photograph of the pair with lips puckered and eyes closed.
Newspapers said the gold medallists had emerged from the
arena hand-in-hand after the bronze playoff between Brazil and
China.
"These things are always very tricky after copious amounts
of alcohol have been taken," Kenny was quoted as saying when
asked whether they were 'an item'.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)