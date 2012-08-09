Olympics-Cycling-Kiss reveals golden couple's 'Velodromance'

LONDON Aug 9 Olympic champions Laura Trott and Jason Kenny were revealed as British cycling's new golden couple after photographs of the pair kissing were published in newspapers on Thursday.

"So, yes, it is out there, me and @JasonKenny107 are dating. Been a little while now, just didn't want the distraction before the games x," Trott told her 66,000 followers on social network Twitter.

Both are London double gold medallists. Trott added the omnium title on Tuesday to the one she won in the team pursuit while Kenny won track sprint gold on Monday at the Velodrome after also taking gold in the team sprint.

"Laura's hot to Trott," declared the mass circulation Sun newspaper after the couple were shown swigging from bottles of beer next to Prince Harry and sitting just behind former England soccer captain David Beckham and his sons at a women's beach volleyball match.

"Gold me Close" read the front page headline over a photograph of the pair with lips puckered and eyes closed.

Newspapers said the gold medallists had emerged from the arena hand-in-hand after the bronze playoff between Brazil and China.

"These things are always very tricky after copious amounts of alcohol have been taken," Kenny was quoted as saying when asked whether they were 'an item'. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)