Olympics-Britain lines up Wiggins to ride in London race

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 10 Olympic champion Bradley Wiggins
is set to ride in London next August when Britain stages a new
one-day race for the world's top cyclists, city mayor Boris
Johnson said on Friday.
The British capital will also stage a 100 mile (160
kilometre) ride for up to 20,000 cyclists the same day, an event
modelled on the London marathon which has become a major part of
the sporting calendar over the past three decades.
Britain is seeking to maintain the momentum from its success
in hosting the Olympics and the country's dominance in cycling.
Wiggins won the Olympic time trial just 10 days after
becoming the first Briton to claim the Tour de France, while
Britain won a further seven track cycling golds.
"This is the moment for the great leap forward in cycling,"
said Johnson, who rode to the news conference in Westminster on
his bike.
The events form part of a two-day cycling festival on Aug.
3-4 next year that will begin with an invitation to cyclists of
all ages to ride around an eight-mile loop into central London
that will be closed to traffic.
Britain is hoping that world cycling's governing body will
formally approve the elite race for around 160 riders next
month. The race will start at the Olympic Park in East London
and finish in the city centre.
More and more Britons are taking up cycling but Johnson said
that only two percent of journeys in London were by bicycle,
compared to 20 percent a century ago.
"I'm a Conservative, I believe in turning back the clock,"
he joked.
Cycling on London's crowded streets can still be dangerous
and a 28-year-old was killed during the Games after he was hit
by a bus carrying media just outside the Olympic Park.
The irrepressible Johnson, whose profile has soared during
the Games, also said he had been "dragooned" into signing up for
the marathon ride.
"100 miles on a bike has got to be a piece of cake, hasn't
it?" he said, with a nervous laugh.
(Editing by Ian Ransom;