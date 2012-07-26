Olympics-Cycling-Feel good factor adds to Britain's confidence

| WOKING, England, July 26
WOKING, England, July 26 Four days after
celebrating on the Champs Elysees, British riders are still
buzzing from a monumental Tour de France campaign and, beaming
with confidence, look to ride the crest to kick start their
Olympic campaign in style.
Four years after winning eight Olympic cycling gold medals,
seven of them on the track, Britain have taken road racing by
storm with Wiggins claiming the Tour title in a British one-two
ahead of Chris Froome.
On Saturday, world champion Cavendish, backed by what Team
GB riders hail as the "best British Olympic road race ever
assembled", will be the favourite for the Olympic road race on
the 250-km (155 miles) course starting from The Mall in London.
Four of the five riders in Team GB won a stage on the Tour
de France this year, including Cavendish taking the last two
sprint stages by decimating his rivals.
"It's difficult to calibrate anything like that but it (the
Tour de France campaign) gives the whole team a lift," team
principal David Brailsford, who oversaw Team Sky's Tour
campaign, told reporters at Foxhills, a quiet countryside
retreat in Surrey on Thursday.
Brailsford paid a visit to the British track team, and Team
Sky's performance on the Tour was the main item of discussion.
"They're all just buzzing from it, the riders themselves,
the sprinters, Chris Hoy, Vickie (Pendleton), all the pursuit
team they're all on a high from it," he said.
"We will be relishing to carry the momentum from the Tour.
They haven't switched off. It captured a lot of people's
imagination and raised the interest in cycling, it's the perfect
way to step into the Olympic arena and get the first medal on
the first day."
"We're buzzing," admitted Cavendish, who believes he is part
of a "dream team" and revealed he considered quitting the Tour
de France after a gruelling stage in the Alps.
"If we want to win this bike race we could not be in a
better situation."
Froome, David Millar, Cavendish and Wiggins travelled back
to Britain on Sunday right after the Tour ended and they are now
pampered in a quiet environment before hitting the road on
Saturday for an event that is set to drag around one million
people along the course.
"It's been nice and very protective as well. It's change
from the Tour where we were like monkeys in a cage," Wiggins
told reporters.
"The tranquillity is quite surprising," added Millar.
Whether they have recovered from a gruelling Tour de France
is another question.
Not for Brailsford, though.
"Everybody has come out of it better than they went into
it," he said.
Britain are so confident they can execute their plan that
they have not thought of any plan B should Cavendish have a bad
day.
"He's plan A and the rest of the alphabet," said Brailsford.
Wiggins will make sure everything goes according to plan as
he is expected to "exhaust himself" to help Cavendish win the
gold medal after having the world champion at his service during
the Tour, according to Brailsford.
Even if he is still soaking up his Tour victory, Wiggins
promised he would "do the job".
With the Queen's blessing.
"My wife got a bit ecstatic that the Queen herself had sent
us a letter," said Wiggins, who also received dozens of Twitter
messages from other celebrities.
"From a letter from the Queen to a direct Twitter message
from (Liverpool forward) Robbie Fowler. That's brilliant," he
said.
"It's been overwhelming. I never imagined how much it would
have reached out to the general public."
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Lane)