Olympics-Britain select Kenny ahead of Hoy for individual sprint

July 19 Britain's Chris Hoy will not have the
chance to defend his Olympic individual men's sprint title after
Jason Kenny was chosen instead of him by team selectors on
Thursday.
Hoy, who won three track cycling golds in Beijing, including
the individual sprint, will still compete in the keirin and the
team sprint at the London Velodrome.
Kenny took second place in the individual event at the world
championships last April after he was beaten by Frenchman
Gregory Bauge, the overwhelming favourite for the Olympic event.
He eliminated Hoy in the semi-final with the Olympic
champion going on to take the bronze medal.
"Whilst I'm obviously disappointed not to be defending all
three of my 2008 Olympic titles in London, Jason thoroughly
deserves this opportunity and has a great chance of success in
the sprint," Hoy said in a statement for Team GB.
"I'm now focussed entirely on the Keirin and Team Sprint and
my goals for these two events haven't changed."
British Cycling performance director David Brailsford
explained the decision to opt for Kenny.
"We have now finalised our selection for the track events
and in particular we have made the decision over who will ride
the Sprint," Brailsford said.
"Both Chris and Jason are on great form and that made it a
difficult choice but we have decided to select Jason to contest
the sprint and Chris will concentrate on the Keirin.
"We believe this gives us the strongest team possible going
into the Games."
Britain's track cycling team claimed seven of the 10 titles
in Beijing.
