Olympics-Wiggins' cycling win, a panacea for Britons

LONDON, July 23 Britons were still gushing on
Monday over Bradley Wiggins' success in the Tour de France,
heralding it as one of the country's greatest individual
sporting achievements.
Politicians also hoped his victory in the world's greatest
cycling race could deliver other benefits including a boost to
Britain's chances of hosting the world cycling championships.
There was even the suggestion that the spindly cyclist's
success could help reduce the nation's obesity problem,
inspiring the overweight and lazy to get off their couches and
into their lycra.
"I think in terms of individual sporting achievements, I am
struggling to think of a better one," Olympics minister Hugh
Robertson told reporters.
Jonathan Edwards, a former triple-jump gold medallist,
added: "I think probably one of the best of all time. It's
always difficult to say whether it is the best, but it is one of
the best of all time by a British sportsman."
Prime Minister David Cameron had already sent a message of
congratulations.
The win took British minds off a wet summer and concerns
over security and transport problems ahead of Friday's opening
ceremony.
Many object to 9.3 billion pounds having been spent on
staging the sporting event at a time when the country is
struggling with recession.
Wiggins became the first British cyclist to win the
gruelling race in its 99-year history, and the first rider to
win the Tour and an Olympic track gold medal.
His success, as well as team mate Chris Froome's second
place finish on the tour, dominated British media headlines,
prompting the hope of more Olympic cycling gold.
In recognition of British cycling's current domination, it
was announced on Monday that triple gold medal track cyclist
Chris Hoy will carry the British flag at the opening ceremony.
Robertson said he hoped Wiggins' win would have an impact at
grassroots level, and help deliver the government's much touted
Olympic legacy of improving sports participation.
"I absolutely think it can lead to an increase in
participation in more middle-aged men in lycra and hopefully
some younger females as well," Robertson added.
Immediately after Wiggins was crowned champion on the Champs
Elysees, Mayor of London Boris Johnson, a keen cyclist,
announced London would bid to host the 2016 track cycling world
championships.
The Olympics minister said Britain had "an extremely strong"
case to host the event.
"...this is a country in which cycling is very much on the
up," Robertson said.
"You've got all the key ingredients, fantastic performers at
the top level, now world beating facilities...and then legions
of middle-aged lycra wearers to give it the community side."
It could also give a lift to the Tour returning to Britain.
Two areas of Britain, Yorkshire in northern England and
Scotland, are competing against each other to hold part of the
2016 Tour.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)