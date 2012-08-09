UPDATE 1-Olympics-Cycling-Hamilton to lose 2004 gold on Friday-IOC source

(Updates with more details, IOC letter)
By Karolos Grohmann
LONDON Aug 9 American cyclist Tyler Hamilton
will officially be stripped of his Athens 2004 Olympic gold
medal on Friday as the International Olympic Committee (IOC)
moves to close the case before the end of an eight-year statute
of limitation, an IOC source told Reuters.
The source said a disciplinary commission would issue a
final ruling on the matter after the athlete, who won the time
trial gold, admitted to doping.
"It will happen tomorrow," the source said. "The commission
waited to see if there was more information coming from the U.S.
Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) that implicated other riders or their
coaches from the Athens Games but there is no more coming."
Retired Russian rider Viatcheslav Ekimov is set to move up
to gold with American Bobby Julich awarded silver and Michael
Rogers of Australia moving up from fourth to bronze.
Another source said Hamilton had already handed the medal
back to USADA last year.
In a letter dated July 16, 2012, obtained by Reuters, IOC
President Jacques Rogge told Hamilton:
"I acknowledge with thanks the receipt of your letter dated
June 28, 2012, in which you request the IOC to withdraw your
name from the official record of Olympic champions and disclaim
any interest in the Olympic gold medal from the men's individual
time trial cycling race at the Athens 2004 Olympics.
"In particular, I very much appreciate you have expressed
regret for having used performance enhancing drugs and that you
hope that through your example and future efforts this will
discourage others from using performance enhancing drugs."
Hamilton was initially allowed to keep his medal in 2004,
after testing positive for blood doping, because the laboratory
accidentally destroyed his B sample by deep-freezing it.
The following year, Hamilton tested positive for a blood
transfusion and was banned for two years.
In 2006 he was linked to the Spanish doping scandal dubbed
"Operation Puerto" before testing positive for steroids three
years later. He was given an eight-year ban after he said he had
taken an over-the-counter treatment for depression.
In an interview last year Hamilton ended years of denials by
admitting he had used performance-enhancing drugs.
