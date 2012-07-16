版本:
Olympics-Norway's Hushovd pulls out of cycling road race team

PAU, France, July 16 Former cycling world champion Thor Hushovd has pulled out of the London Olympics because he has not fully recovered from a virus, the Norwegian federation said on Monday.

The 2010 world champion has been replaced in the four-man team for the road race by Vegard Stake Laengen, the Norwegian federation said in a statement on their website (www.sykling.no).

Hushovd, who withdrew from the Tour de France because of a debilitating virus, pulled out of the Tour of Poland last week.

The Olympic road race will take place on July 28. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing By Alison Wildey)

