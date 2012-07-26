INTERVIEW-Olympics-Cycling-Cavendish win not a given - McQuaid

| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 Having ridden the course during
his college years, International Cycling Union (UCI) president
Pat McQuaid knows that Saturday's Olympic men's road race will
be no easy task for Mark Cavendish.
Briton Cavendish, the world champion, is regarded as one of
the favourites for gold in front of his home fans having won the
last two sprints of the Tour de France in awe-inspiring fashion
this month.
Irishman McQuaid, a former professional rider, picked the
250-km course himself and thinks the British team should expect
some tough competition, especially from Belgium.
"Cavendish, I don't know. The course is much trickier than
it looks. The course has been selected by me. I went to college
on the course in the early 1970s, I used to cycle around those
roads quite a lot, I used Box Hill a lot as a student," McQuaid
told Reuters at a central London hotel on Thursday.
"For the event and for the Olympics, obviously Cavendish
would be a great winner. It would definitely lift the spirits.
"(But) Cavendish...that's not a given."
The Manx man looked way ahead of his sprint rivals at the
end of the Tour but even after losing four kilogrammes in order
to improve his climbing abilities, he should not expect to glide
up Box Hill.
RECORD ATTENDANCE
The hill to the south west of London is a short, steep climb
the riders will tackle nine times.
"The circuit is hard, the hill itself is not that hard but
you hit it in quick succession," McQuaid explained.
"When you're over the hill, then you drop down rapidly and
you're back up again. Down and back up again."
McQuaid recalled a chat he had with Italy team coach Paolo
Bettini after last year's test event on the course.
"After the test event finished, Bettini came to me and he
said it is not going to be as easy as people think next year.
It's very much like a Belgium classic. These are small roads, up
and down," he said.
No wonder then that McQuaid tipped Belgian Philippe
Gilbert, a one-day race specialist, as a possible winner on
Saturday.
"It could suit Gilbert, and Tom Boonen if he is in good form
could be up there. And if it splits or a breakaway gets away it
could be anything," he said.
The very nature of the course could leave Britain with the
responsibility of controlling a race in which radio
communications between the coaches and riders are banned.
"The British may be left to control the race alone. And the
only ones they are going to get help from is Germany (who will
look to set up a sprint for Andre Greipel).
"And 250 kilometres controlling the race is a lot."
McQuaid is expecting the road race to draw a record
attendance for an Olympic event.
"Last year when Cavendish won the test event, there were
400,000 people. Since then he has become world champion and has
proven to be a good world champion," he said, adding that Briton
Bradley Wiggins's recent Tour de France triumph was also a
factor.
"With all of that success, I predict a million people on
Saturday, which would be the biggest crowd ever for an Olympic
event, I imagine."
