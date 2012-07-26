REFILE-PREVIEW-Olympics-Cycling-Cavendish has target on his back

(Refiles to fix typo in penultimate para)
By Julien Pretot
LONDON, July 26 Unlike Tour de France champion
and team mate Bradley Wiggins, Mark Cavendish does not have a
RAF roundel on his helmet, but he will have a big target on his
back when he starts Saturday's Olympic road race.
Wiggins's fashion sense on and off the bike is influenced by
the "mods" of the 1960s, whose badge of identity was the
"target" roundel used as an identifier on Royal Air Force
aeroplanes.
Cavendish, however, is the man the rest of the pack will
focus their attention on as the sprinter bids to make up for the
disappointment of Beijing 2008 when he was the only member of
the British team to come home without a medal.
Britain, however, will have to control the peloton over the
technical 250-km course and tackle the short but steep climb to
Box Hill nine times if they are to set up a massive sprint for
the world champion.
If it comes to a bunch finish, Cavendish, who lost four
kilograms this season to cope with the climbing of Box Hill, is
widely expected to prevail, having decimated the opposition in
the last two sprints of the Tour de France.
"He's got the strongest team in the world," said David
Millar, one of Cavendish's four team mates with Chris Froome,
Wiggins and Ian Stannard, the only rider who does not have a
Tour de France stage win to his name this year.
"We're at the top. Our Olympic team is pretty damn scary."
With only a maximum of five riders per team instead of nine
in a world championships, the race will be tough to control,
particularly with other teams hoping to create chaos with
multiple attacks and breakaway attempts which could suit
'punchers' like France's Thomas Voeckler or Sylvain Chavanel.
"It's nerve-wracking, the scale of the job we have at the
Olympics," added Millar of their need to control the race.
Australia also have the same interest in a mass sprint
finish and bring a strong team to the Games with sprinter
Matthew Goss, Stuart O'Grady, 2011 Tour champion Cadel Evans,
Milan-San Remo winner Simon Gerrans and Team Sky road captain
Michael Rogers.
"It's going to be tricky. We will have to be alert and keep
out of trouble," said O'Grady, who is expected to be working to
put Goss into position for the final sprint.
"On the circuit there are very small roads, and it's covered
so it's quite dark. Once a few riders get out of sight - you
won't have any idea who that is unless you're right up front
watching the action."
That will count for little, however, if the race ends with a
sprint as Cavendish showed at the end of the Tour, winning the
final stage on the Champs Elysees after starting his effort
about 300 metres from the line.
Should the British team execute the plan, they will hold the
world, Olympic and Tour de France titles.
"I'm very ready for the Olympics," Cavendish said at the end
of the Tour de France.
"Between four of the five guys who are in the Olympic Games
squad there are seven stage wins at the Tour de France so we're
going to have an incredibly strong team and we're not just going
to the Games to see how it goes."
Germany with Andre Greipel, who won three stages on the Tour
de France, will also be looking to control the peloton to set up
a mass sprint, while Belgium have two cards up their sleeves
with former world champion Tom Boonen, who is back from injury,
and one-day races specialist Philippe Gilbert in their team.
Spain's Samuel Sanchez, the title holder, has been ruled out
of the race after crashing out of the Tour de France.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)