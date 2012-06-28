Olympics-Cycling-Pozzato set to miss Games after doping charge

June 28 Top Italian cyclist Filippo Pozzato is
set to miss the London Olympics after being charged by the
country's anti-doping prosecutor over links to a doctor banned
for drug offences.
The Italian Olympic Committee said in a statement on
Thursday that its prosecutor had charged the 30-year-old former
Italian champion and had asked a tribunal to impose a one-year
ban.
Under the rules of the Italian Olympic Committee, any
athlete charged with a doping offence cannot compete in a
forthcoming Games unless cleared beforehand.
The tribunal is unlikely to make its decision before the
London Games start on July 27.
Pozzato, who rides for the Farnese Vini-Selle Italia team,
has won two stages on the Tour de France as well as the
Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo.
Italy has long battled a cycling culture riddled with doping
and a high number of top riders have been caught.
