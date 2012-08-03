UPDATE 2-Olympics-Cycling-Baranova sent home after positive test

(Adds details)
LONDON Aug 3 Russian track rider Victoria
Baranova failed a pre-Olympics dope test for testosterone and
was sent home by her national federation, the International
Cycling Union (UCI) said on Friday.
"It is the result of a test carried out by the IOC before
the Games. She has admitted to taking a banned substance and was
sent home two or three days ago," UCI spokesman Enrico Carpani
told Reuters.
Baranova was due to take part in the keirin at the Olympics.
"We have been working closely with the IOC and we are very
happy with this collaboration, which strengthens our fight
against doping," Carpani added.
Baranova, 22, is ranked two in the world in keirin.
A former keirin world champion at junior level, Baranova was
a possible medal contender at the London Games.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot and Kevin Liffey; Editing by Mark
Meadows and Nigel Hunt)