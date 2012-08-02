WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Cycling-British men win, China women lose gold

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 2 Six world records, home joy and
two major disqualifications marked the first dramatic day of
track cycling at the Olympics on Thursday where Britain's men
retained their team sprint title in front of assembled
glitterati.
Chris Hoy picked up his sixth Games medal and fifth gold as
Britain beat France in a world record time of 42.600 seconds to
leave the London velodrome in ecstasy with Prince William and
Prime Minister David Cameron among those cheering in the crowd.
The emotions inside the futuristic arena were very different
minutes earlier when first home hope Victoria Pendleton and
Jessica Varnish were disqualified from the team sprint for an
illegal changeover and then an angry China suffered the same
fate after assuming they had won gold.
Germany therefore ended up as the women's champions with
China, whose officials remonstrated with the commissaires,
relegated to silver as the capacity crowd struggled to keep up
with the rules and the changing results.
The thousands of Union Jack waving fans had just about
regained their composure with events coming thick and fast in
the intentionally hot and humid velodrome when the men's sprint
final brought gargantuan glory.
Hoy, who had tears welling in his eyes on the podium, told
reporters: "It's just great to win here in the UK, in front of
this crowd, it's phenomenal. You cannot overstate what this
means to us. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity."
MIXED START
The British trio of Hoy, Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes had a
mixed start to the day with Hindes falling over early on in
qualifying before a restart. They then smashed the world record
in the first round before leaving their best ride until last.
Britain's track success followed Tour de France champion
Bradley Wiggins roaring to gold in the men's road time trial on
Wednesday as the Olympic hosts rubber-stamped their domination
of the sport.
Strains of Lou Reed's classic "Perfect Day" oozed from the
speakers as breathless fans including Prince Harry and world
road champion Mark Cavendish filtered out but it was not such a
wonderful few hours for some.
The women's event looked more like a technical contest
decided by commissaires rather than the riders's efforts on the
track with China, who broke the world record twice in qualifying
and the first round, falling foul of strict officials.
"I can't believe it. I still can't believe it. When Miriam
told me I said 'whoa what's going on now?'" Germany's Kristina
Vogel said of her shock gold alongside Miriam Welte in the first
Olympic running of the women's team sprint.
The International Cycling Union rule 3.2.152 states: "The
leading rider shall lead the first lap," meaning that China's
Guo Shuang and Pendleton took over from their partners before
the leadouts had completed the first lap.
COSTLY MISTAKE
Pendleton, the poster girl of the Games, tried hard not to
cry when she realised her costly mistake as Britain bowed out in
the first round and did not have the luxury of picking up silver
as consolation like the Chinese.
Britain, who also broke a world record in qualifying before
China bettered it twice, would have contested the gold medal
final with the Chinese had Pendleton not gone too soon.
"You have to stick by the rules. The rules are there to make
it a fair sport," said Pendleton, who can make partial amends by
defending her individual sprint title on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately we fell on the wrong side of that today."
Australia took bronze in the women's event with Germany
third among the men.
The British men's pursuit team looked in good form to retain
their title as they broke the world record in qualifying ahead
of Friday's final.
Arch rivals Australia were second quickest, more than three
seconds off the pace.
"We wanted to qualify with the fastest time. We can still
tidy up our race. We knew we could do 3:52. We can go faster,"
Britain's Geraint Thomas said after their 3:52.499.
(Additional reporting by Tom Pilcher; Editing by Alison Wildey)