Olympics-Australia cyclist Meares enticed by Rio

Athletics-Farah says Birmingham will be his last indoor race
Feb 17 Mo Farah will end his indoor running career with a 5,000 metres at Saturday's Birmingham grand prix, the British Olympic champion said on Friday.
Aug 21 Australia's cycling queen Anna Meares is tempted by the prospect of racing at a fourth Olympics, although the 28-year-old has yet to commit to competing in 2016 after capturing the women's sprint title in London.
"I haven't made a decision," Meares told reporters in Melbourne on Tuesday. "I'm enticed to go to Rio that's for sure."
Meares collected a framed set of commemorative stamps honouring her achievements earlier this month in London, where she also picked up a bronze in the team sprint with Kaarle McCulloch.
Her win came eight years after winning gold in the 500m time trial in Athens and four years after recovering from a broken neck in a crash at the start of 2008 to win a sprint silver in Beijing.
A year off appears the most likely option for Meares, who will not be rushed into a decision on Rio.
"I just want to remove myself from that situation and enjoy life away from cycling, away from this hype and all the fun that comes with it," she said.
"Just competitively, I'll take a break for a little while." (Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by John O'Brien)
Feb 17 Mo Farah will end his indoor running career with a 5,000 metres at Saturday's Birmingham grand prix, the British Olympic champion said on Friday.
HOCHFILZEN, Austria, Feb 17 Laura Dahlmeier won her fourth gold medal at the biathlon world championships when she led Germany to the 6x4-km relay title by holding off a late challenge from Ukraine and France on Friday.
BUDAPEST, Feb 17 Budapest could withdraw its bid for the 2024 Olympic Games as soon as Wednesday, pending talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the head of the Hungarian Olympic Committee, Budapest Mayor Istvan Tarlos was quoted as saying on Friday.