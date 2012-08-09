Olympics-Cycling-"Drunken" photos get Belgian sent home

BRUSSELS Aug 9 The Belgian Olympic Committee
has sent track cyclist Gijs Van Hoecke home from the 2012 London
Games after pictures appeared in British newspapers of him
looking drunk and being carried into a taxi after a night out in
the city.
The pictures show Van Hoecke, who came 15th in the men's
omnium on Sunday, with his eyes closed being carried by two
others, including team mate Jonathan Dufrasne, with his trousers
and shirt covered in liquid.
British tabloid the Mirror lightheartedly awarded the gold
medal for partying to Van Hoecke when it published the pictures
of the latter stages of a night out in London's Mahiki club, but
Belgian officials said it was no laughing matter.
"The Belgian Olympic Committee and the Royal Cycling
Federation deplore this incident, which fortunately did not
affect life in the Olympic Village and athletes trying to rest
ahead of their competition," the sporting body said in a
statement.
Van Hoecke, 20, had been sent home immediately, the
statement said.
Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws said Van Hoecke regretted
the incident.
"I made a big mistake. I'm happy my parents didn't tell me
off. They understand that I needed this," the newspaper quoted
him as saying.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Clare Fallon)