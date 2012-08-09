TIMELINE-Disgraced and sent home from the London Olympics

Aug 9 Expulsions and exclusions so far at the
London Olympics :
DRINK:
Aug 9 - The Belgian Olympic Committee sent track cyclist
Gijs Van Hoecke home after pictures appeared in British
newspapers of him looking drunk and being carried into a taxi
after a night out in the city.
DRUGS:
Aug 6 - U.S. judo competitor Nick Delpopolo was expelled
after testing positive for marijuana, which he blamed on
unwittingly eating a "hash brownie" that had been baked with the
drug.
-
Aug 4 - Russian cyclist Victoria Baranova was expelled from
the London Games following a July 24 positive test for
testosterone in Belarus. Colombian 400 metres runner Diego
Palomeque Echevarria tested positive for performance-enhancing
testosterone.
Brazilian rower Kissya Cataldo da Costa was sent home by her
own federation for failing a pre-Games dope test for the
blood-boosting EPO. Belarussian hammer thrower Ivan Tsikhan and
Moroccan runner Amine Laalou were also ruled out for anti-doping
rule violations.
-
July 29 - Uzbek gymnast Luiza Galiulina was expelled for
doping after testing positive on July 25 for the banned diuretic
furosemide that can be used as a masking agent. St Kitts and
Nevis sprinter Tameka Williams was withdrawn by her team after
admitting to using a banned substance. She left the village and
returned home.
-
July 28 - Albanian weightlifter Hysen Pulaku was kicked out
after testing positive for the anabolic steroid stanozolol on
July 23.
-
July 26 - Greece's world indoor high jump champion Dimitris
Chondrokoukis withdrew after testing positive for stanozolol.
- -
OFFENSIVE TWEETS:
July 30 - Swiss soccer player Michel Morganella was expelled
for tweeting a message that 'gravely insulted and violated'
South Korea.
July 25 - Greece withdrew triple jumper Paraskevi
Papachristou from the Games after she sent a tweet slammed as
racist.
