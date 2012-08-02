Olympics-Crash highlights London cyclists' safety fears

LONDON Aug 2 London cyclists demanded safer
roads on Thursday after a young man on a bike was killed in a
crash with an Olympic shuttle bus, just hours after Britain's
Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins grabbed gold in the road
time trial.
The 28-year-old, named by police as Daniel Harris, was
pronounced dead at the scene after he collided with a bus
carrying journalists from the Olympic Park on Wednesday night.
"This crash confirms our worst fears about the failure of
Olympic Authorities and Transport for London to provide adequate
safe cycle routes around the Olympic Park: a huge amount of
money has been spent with very little to show for it," said
Ashok Sinha, chief executive of the London Cycling Campaign.
Philip Benstead, member of the national cycling charity CTC,
said the group wants to improve road safety by increasing
training for cyclists and car drivers.
Wiggins reacted on Wednesday by suggesting cyclists could be
obliged to wear helmets. "I got knocked off several times," he
recalled of cycling in London in the past. "There are a lot of
things that need to be addressed on cycling."
TRAINING QUESTIONS
Around half a million cycle trips are made in London a day
and in 2011, there were 16 fatal accidents involving cyclists -
a 60 percent increase on 2010, according to Transport for
London.
In the run-up to the Games, walking maps have been
distributed at Underground rail stations and people can hire
8,000 self-service bicycles dotted around the city.
But cyclists near the Olympic Park have complained of being
forced onto roads after a towpath was closed and the London
Cycling Campaign's Sinha said it was not clear if Olympic bus
drivers had received the same safety training as is given to
regular bus drivers.
A spokesman for the organisers could not immediately
comment.
On the opening night of the Games, police arrested 182
Critical Mass cycling activists who they said took part in a
monthly mass bike ride despite warnings to avoid Games lanes.
Mayor Boris Johnson said there were no plans to make helmets
mandatory.
"The evidence is mixed. I have to say that in countries
where they have been made compulsory it hasn't always
necessarily been good for cycling," he told Sky television.
Don Keen, president of the Lea Valley Cycling Club, one of
the bike clubs in east London hoping to secure the velodrome as
their home ground after the Olympics, said the accident was
unfortunate but "it shouldn't take the gloss off the GB cycling
medal wins".
"It's a huge shame it happened on the same day," he said.
