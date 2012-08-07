Olympics-Man dies after collapsing at Velodrome

LONDON Aug 7 A British sports fan who had tickets for every day of the London Olympics died after collapsing at the Velodrome at the Olympic Park, media reports said on Tuesday.

Conrad Readman, 49, had gone to watch British cyclist Victoria Pendleton and the men's team pursuit win gold last Friday, when he collapsed of a suspected heart attack.

The chartered accountant had booked two weeks off work and had attended virtually every sport, as well as the opening ceremony.

He had watched rowing, tennis, cycling, handball, fencing, swimming, diving, weightlifting, water polo, beach volleyball, hockey, rowing, archery, soccer, canoeing, weight-lifting, and badminton, British media reported.

"Love the snap of wills n kate celebrating gb gold win - the joy the whole nation feels," one of Readman's last messages on Twitter said, referring to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrating a British victory.

London 2012 is proving to be the country's most successful Games in more than 100 years.

Readman, lived with his mother in Essex, east of London.

She was quoted in their local newspaper, the Daily Gazette, as saying: "He died doing something he loved so I am happy he was where he was but I can't watch any of it now.

"I had it all on (TV) all day but I can't bear it now and don't want to see anymore."

A spokesman for the London organising committee (LOCOG), said in a statement: "We can confirm a man collapsed at one of our venues last Friday and sadly died later in hospital.

"He was clearly a huge Olympics fan and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time." (Reporting by Avril Ormsby; editing by Jason Neely)