Olympics-Man dies after collapsing at Velodrome

LONDON Aug 7 A British sports fan who had
tickets for every day of the London Olympics died after
collapsing at the Velodrome at the Olympic Park, media reports
said on Tuesday.
Conrad Readman, 49, had gone to watch British cyclist
Victoria Pendleton and the men's team pursuit win gold last
Friday, when he collapsed of a suspected heart attack.
The chartered accountant had booked two weeks off work and
had attended virtually every sport, as well as the opening
ceremony.
He had watched rowing, tennis, cycling, handball, fencing,
swimming, diving, weightlifting, water polo, beach volleyball,
hockey, rowing, archery, soccer, canoeing, weight-lifting, and
badminton, British media reported.
"Love the snap of wills n kate celebrating gb gold win - the
joy the whole nation feels," one of Readman's last messages on
Twitter said, referring to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
celebrating a British victory.
London 2012 is proving to be the country's most successful
Games in more than 100 years.
Readman, lived with his mother in Essex, east of London.
She was quoted in their local newspaper, the Daily Gazette,
as saying: "He died doing something he loved so I am happy he
was where he was but I can't watch any of it now.
"I had it all on (TV) all day but I can't bear it now and
don't want to see anymore."
A spokesman for the London organising committee (LOCOG),
said in a statement: "We can confirm a man collapsed at one of
our venues last Friday and sadly died later in hospital.
"He was clearly a huge Olympics fan and our thoughts are
with his friends and family at this time."
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; editing by Jason Neely)