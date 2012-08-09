Olympics-Trade boost falls short of expectations-survey

LONDON Aug 10 Retailers and hospitality firms
have enjoyed the biggest uptick in trade during the London
Olympics but the Games have failed to fulfil general business
expectations, according to a survey published on Friday.
The survey of 100 large London companies by the professional
services provider Deloitte found 42 percent reported an increase
in demand in the first week of the Games, compared with 27
percent which reported a decrease.
In January, 80 percent of respondents had anticipated a
rise.
"This research demonstrates that many companies have
benefited from London 2012, although the boost in demand hasn't
met the expectations of all," Deloitte's Heather Hancock said in
a statement.
The biggest beneficiaries have been those companies who
planned ahead and targeted Olympic visitors, she said.
Travel, hospitality and leisure industries performed best,
with 68 percent of companies in these areas saying they had seen
a boost, while retailers registered a 59 percent jump in demand,
although this again was not as much as originally was hoped.
New customers delivered a 77 percent boost to trade compared
with just 27 percent from among existing customers.
Traders in the traditional tourist areas of central London
and the West End have complained the Olympics has merely shifted
business to east London.
"As the heart of London moved east, location has clearly
been important, especially for smaller businesses with fewer
locations," Hancock added.
"But for large chains with stores, hotels and restaurants
across the capital, opportunities have been there to exploit and
it appears sharp, nimble business have responded by changing
trading hours and moving staff to service their busiest
locations."
They also improved sales by stocking up and engaging in
specific Olympic promotions.
Businesses were hindered by staff becoming unavailable
because of transport problems, and about a third of companies
complained about problems caused by staff taking excessive
holiday or sickness.
There were some humbugs among company bosses with 8 percent
of companies refusing to allow staff to watch the British
national team record its biggest gold medal haul since 1908.
About 47 percent placed screens on working floors.
"In the longer term, there is no doubt that London 2012 has
been a fantastic showcase for London and for the United
Kingdom," Hancock said.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; editing by Michael Holden)