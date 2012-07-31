UPDATE 3-Olympics-Police make arrest over tweets to diver Daley

* Teenager given harassment warning
* Twitter makes headlines again
(Adds details throughout)
LONDON, July 31 UK police have issued a
harassment warning to a teenager arrested on Tuesday after
offensive tweets were sent to British diver Tom Daley when he
failed to win a medal in his first event at the London Olympics.
The Olympic poster boy and his partner Pete Waterfield were
in with a chance of grabbing the host nation's first gold of the
Games in the synchronised 10-metre platform event on Monday, but
fluffed their fourth dive and wound up just outside the medals.
Daley, whose father Robert died from cancer last year,
repeated a tweet from user @Rileyy_69 to his followers that
said: "you let your dad down i hope you know that".
The diver responded: "After giving it my all ... you get
idiot's sending me this."
The user later apologised.
Police from the English county of Dorset said a 17-year-old
man was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday at a guest house
in the Weymouth area on suspicion of malicious communication.
"(He) has been issued with a harassment warning in
connection to tweets to Olympic diver Tom Daley," said a police
spokeswoman.
The teenager was released on bail while police investigate
other communications on his Twitter account and he will return
to the police station at a later date.
A harassment warning is not a criminal conviction but a
notice that a complaint has been received and if it were
repeated, those acts could amount to harassment.
Britain's chef de mission Andy Hunt said the tweets were
"completely unreasonable and a threat" but said Daley was
"unaffected".
Daley will compete in the individual 10-metre platform event
starting on Aug. 10.
"Everyone knows if you use social media extensively you get
bad as well as good," Hunt told reporters.
"If you open the door people come through it as well as go
out the other side and we have been very clear about that. We
have put out a lot of guidelines and a lot of education about
this."
Twitter, a microblogging site which allows users to send
short messages to each other and advertise views to a
potentially huge audience, has hit the headlines at the Olympics
after some ill-considered tweets by athletes.
Swiss soccer player Michel Morganella was expelled from the
Olympics on Monday for a tweet which the Swiss team said
"gravelly insulted and violated" the dignity of South Korea
after his team's 2-1 defeat.
Greek triple jumper Paraskevi Papachristou was also
withdrawn after a tweet which was criticised as racist.
But Twitter has also given a platform for athletes to
protest against Olympic rules that they disagree with. Some U.S.
athletes have posted tweets against restrictions on the
promotion of non-official sponsors.
(Additional reporting by Toby Davis and Belinda Goldsmith,
Writing by Tony Jimenez and Matt Falloon; Editing by Kevin
Liffey and Ed Osmond)