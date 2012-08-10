Olympics-Diving-Britain's Daley close to embarrassing early exit

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 10 The shine looked to be coming off
British diving and Olympics poster boy Tom Daley on Friday, as
he narrowly qualified for the men's 10-metre platform
semi-finals, coming dangerously close to crashing ignominiously
out in the heats.
Throughout the six dives he rarely looked to be performing
at the level required to seriously challenge China's Lin Yue or
Qiu Bo for a medal, and his fate seemed sealed on his fifth
dive, a back three and a half somersault, when he entered the
water bent.
He did just enough on his final dive to ensure he finished
fifteenth in the field of 32, with the top 18 going through to
the semi-finals on Saturday.
"Towards the end of my list my legs were starting to fail on
me and I was feeling tired, I wanted it to be over and just
wanted to make the semis," Daley told reporters.
Daley is a household name in Britain after he competed at
the Olympics in Beijing aged 14, before going on to win the
platform world title at 15.
But he has been criticised for his focus on media
appearances and sponsorship deals, which his Russian performance
director Alexei Evangulov said had impacted his ability to live
up to his potential.
The preliminary contest at the Aquatics Centre was
competitive from the very first dive, when Russia's Gleb
Galperin nailed an inward three and half somersault to score 88
points.
Beijing gold medallist Matthew Mitcham from Australia
qualified in ninth position, while world championship silver
medallist, American David Boudia, just squeaked into 18th.
Daley's synchro partner Pete Waterfield failed to reach the
semi-finals.
Qiu and Lin qualified in the top two places, just ahead of
Germany's Sascha Klein.
"It was a tough competition," said Daley.
"I've done my job today, not by the most comfortable of
margins but I'm through to tomorrow and tomorrow is a new day."
