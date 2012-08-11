Olympics-Diving-Defending champion Mitcham out in 10m semis

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 11 Beijing Olympic champion Matthew
Mitcham gave a thin smile of resignation as he realised he would
not be in Saturday's final to defend his 10-metre platform
diving title.
The Australian earned the highest single-dive score in
Olympic history on his final dive in Beijing, propelling him to
gold and making him the only non-Chinese to win a diving gold in
the 2008 Olympics.
In Saturday's morning semi-final, however, the 24-year-old,
who has battled injury and missed last year's world
championships in Shanghai, struggled to keep up with a strong
field at the London Games.
After he over-rotated on his last back two-and-a-half
somersault, his exit from the competition, just outside the cut
in 13th place, seemed inevitable.
British pin-up Tom Daley, who nearly failed to qualify for
the semi-final after a lacklustre performance in Friday's
preliminaries, put in a much more solid set of dives on Saturday
to qualify for the evening final in fourth.
Daley will face stiff competition for a medal from China's
own teenage sensation, Qiu Bo, Qiu's compatriot Lin Yue,
American David Boudia and the two in-form German competitors,
Martin Wolfram and Sascha Klein.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)