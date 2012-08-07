UPDATE 1-Olympics-Diving-Russia ruins China's gold medal run

(Adds details, background, comments)
LONDON Aug 7 Russia's Ilya Zakharov took a
surprise gold at the men's three-metre springboard diving final
on Tuesday, ruining China's ambition of an eight-gold sweep in
the sport at the London Olympics.
In the closest contest seen yet in the Aquatics Centre
diving pool, Zakharov took gold with 555.90 points, beating
China's Qin Kai into silver on 541.75.
Qin has dominated the event in the last three years and won
the synchronised three-metre on Aug. 1, but he looked shakier
than usual in qualifications for the individual event, fluffing
a dive in the heats and qualifying third from the semi-finals.
His finals performance was not far off his usual high
standard, but ultimately Zakharov benefited from the higher
marks awarded for a more difficult suite of dives.
After Zakharov had twisted his wiry body into nearly perfect
tucks and pikes in the first five rounds, the gold medal came
down to the last of the six dives.
The Russian executed a clean forward 4-1/2 somersault,
collecting 104.5 points and the gold.
"My trump card was the last two dives because they are the
most difficult," said Zakharov. "So I focussed on those."
Defending Olympic champion He Chong, who took bronze with
524.15, did not look at his best, entering the pool with a
splash on the first dive and struggling to claw his way back up
to third place.
Despite their failure again to sweep the titles, China has
still won five out of six of the diving golds so far contested
and are favourites to win gold in the remaining competitions,
the women's and men's individual 10-metre platform.
The men's 10-metre event, however, is considered their most
vulnerable of the four Olympic disciplines, and the rest of the
field, including local hope Tom Daley and Beijing champion
Matthew Mitcham of Australia, may take heart from Zakharov's
success.
