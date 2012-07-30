UPDATE 2-Olympics-Diving-Britian's Daley misses out, China win

(Recasts, adds quotes, details)
LONDON, July 30 London Olympics poster boy Tom
Daley missed out on his first crack at a medal on Monday in the
men's synchronised 10-metre platform, as Chinese favourites Cao
Yuan and Zhang Yanquan won gold.
Daley and partner Pete Waterfield had held a slender lead at
the half-way point and were in with a chance of clinching
Britain's first gold at the Games, but fluffed the fourth dive,
winding up just out of the medals.
"It (fourth) is the worst place to finish in the Olympics,"
said Waterfield. "I'd rather finish last, at least then you've
missed every dive," he said.
Teenager Daley, whose appearance at the Aquatic Centre was
greeted by the sort of roar of approval from the audience that
is more often associated with rock stars, was more stoic.
"Being so close to a medal is tough but that's sport for you
and that's going to give us more motivation for the individual
event," he said.
Both will take part in the individual 10-metres platform
event on Aug. 10.
Watched by British Prime Minister David Cameron and Prince
Harry, the British pair received the highest marks they had ever
managed for the first two compulsory dives, but lost vital marks
on their reverse 3-1/2 tuck when Waterfield over-rotated.
Daley is a household name in Britain after he competed at
the Olympics in Beijing aged 14 before going on to win the
individual world title for the 10-metre platform in Rome at the
age of 15.
But his early fame has raised questions as to his ability to
juggle his celebrity status with the demands of training.
His Russian performance director caused a stir before a test
event in February when he said Daley was in danger of failing to
achieve his potential and becoming the sport's answer to former
tennis glamour girl Anna Kournikova.
Teenagers Cao and Zhang were diving at their first Olympics
and were considered the weakest link in China's bid to get a
clean sweep of eight diving golds in London. Their victory with
486.78 points, on Monday makes that ambition look more likely.
"It's almost like China versus the world," said David
Boudia, who took the bronze with partner Nicholas McCrory on
463.47 points, a day after their compatriots claimed the first
diving medal the U.S. has won since 2000 in the women's
synchronised three-metre springboard.
Cao and Zhang clinched the title with well-chosen dives that
did not score as high on difficulty as some other teams' choices
but were almost flawlessly executed.
Cao dismissed comments Daley had made in the past that the
Chinese athletes could crack under the pressure of expectation.
"Only Tom thinks that," said cherub-faced Cao.
"I've never felt like that. I don't look at other athletes,
I don't feel any pressure."
Ivan Garcia Navarro and German Sanchez Sanchez won Mexico's
first medal at London with a high-risk tactic, gambling on two
dives with the highest rated difficulty in the contest that were
less polished but ensured they accumulated enough points to
finish on 468.90 and with the silver.
