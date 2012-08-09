Olympics-Diving-Peerless Chen takes 10 metre platform gold

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 9 China's Chen Ruolin set the bar
sky high in the women's 10-metre platform final as she
successfully defended her title and took the sixth diving gold
for her country at the London Olympics on Thursday.
If the other divers could not quite reach the level of Chen
and her score of 422.3 they nonetheless produced a bevy of fine
dives in a close competition for silver and bronze, that was
only decided on the tense fifth and final round of dives.
Australia's Brittany Broben prevailed to take silver on
366.5 points, while Malaysia's Pandelela Rinong Pamg won bronze
with a score of 359.2. The five divers from second to sixth were
separated by 10.3 points.
The biggest surprise of the final, however, was the ninth
place of the world championships silver medallist Hu Yadan, who
had been widely expected to push her Chinese compatriot Chen for
the gold.
Looking daunted by the occasion, teenager Hu entered the
water badly on her first two dives and was unable to recover
despite a near perfect performance on later dives.
