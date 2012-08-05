Olympics-Diving-China's Wu wins gold in women's 3m springboard

LONDON Aug 5 Chinese diver Wu Minxia sealed her
legacy on Sunday with a gold medal, bringing her all-time
Olympic medal tally to six and equalling the record held by her
one time partner Guo Jingjing.
Without missing a beat, Wu performed a polished series of
dives, scoring 414 points and beating He Zi, with whom she won
gold in the synchronised event last week, into silver on 379.2.
The bronze medal went to Laura Sanchez, giving Mexico its
third diving medal of the Games.
It was the cruellest finish for Italy's Tania Cagnotto, who
after finishing second in the semis hoped to win her first medal
in four Olympics. Cagnotto scored 362.2 points, fractions behind
Sanchez on 362.4.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien)