UPDATE 1-Olympics-Diving-China's Wu wins record-equalling medal

By Rosalba O'Brien
LONDON Aug 5 Chinese diver Wu Minxia sealed her
legacy on Sunday with a gold medal, bringing her all-time
Olympic medal tally to six and equalling the record held by her
one-time partner Guo Jingjing.
Without missing a beat, Wu performed a polished series of
dives in the women's three-metre springboard final, scoring 414
points and beating He Zi, with whom she won gold in the
synchronised event last week, into silver on 379.2.
China are on track to win all eight Olympic titles in
London, with five out of five seemingly effortless golds at the
diving pool so far.
Dominant China won all 10 gold medals on offer at last
year's world championships in Shanghai and finished with seven
in Beijing four years ago.
The bronze medal went to Laura Sanchez, giving Mexico its
third diving medal of the Games.
"The Chinese are very strong, so it was always going to be a
battle for bronze," said Sanchez to reporters.
But it was the cruellest of finishes for Italy's Tania
Cagnotto, who scored 362.2 points, 0.2 behind Sanchez on 362.4.
Cagnotto, whose father Giorgio Cagnotto won four Olympic
diving medals in the 1970s, has won multiple medals in world
championships but has never stood on the podium in the four
Olympics for which she has qualified.
Italian hopes were high for her after she finished second in
the semi-finals, but a strong performance by Sanchez in the last
three dives in Sunday's contest sunk her chances.
